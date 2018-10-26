Farleigh fuel stop re-opens after gas danger mitigated

WARNING: A fire crew is on the scene at a petrol station working to alleviate a gas leak.

Update:

FIRE crews have worked to mitigate a gas leak which caused a petrol station in Farleigh to shut this morning.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the QFES crew on scene left the area after air readings showed there was no longer gas in the air.

"We are not on scene. Crews notified a gas inspector," she said.

"Air readings were at zero so they made sure things [were] safe when they left.

The petrol station has now reopened to the public.

Initial:

A PETROL station in Farleigh has shut its bowsers this morning after detecting a gas leak.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one fire crew was called to the scene on the Bruce Highway just before 7am.

"We detected a gas leak in a car's LPG cylinder at the service station," she said.

"Gas is leaking from a fitting in the cylinder and the crew is working to stop that leak."

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service teams are on scene.

More to come.