Chevron has launched Federal Court action against its formerly 50 per cent-owned affiliate Ampol, alleging breach of a branding agreement.
Business

Petrol retailer in legal fight with oil giant

by Rebecca Le May
1st Sep 2020 2:20 PM

US oil giant Chevron has taken legal action against Australian petrol retailer Ampol over the ongoing use of its branding.

The Houston-based energy producer sold its half-stake in Caltex Australia in 2015 and terminated its right to use the Caltex brand in December last year, prompting Caltex Australia to change its name to Ampol Ltd in May.

On Tuesday, Ampol told the Australian Stock Exchange it had been handed notice of proceedings in the Federal Court alleging breaches of the trade mark licence agreement and seeking an injunction requiring the offending signage to be removed plus damages.

Ampol says it is alleged the breaches relate to 177 Ampol sites together with an unspecified number of third party sites operating under a sub-licence from Ampol.

Chevron says it will bring back the Caltex brand in Australia ‘once we are contractually able’. Picture: Stewart McLean
The retailer said it had a work-out period until the end of calendar 2022 to transition its full network to the Ampol brand, and the proceedings would not affect these activities, which were on target.

"Ampol and Chevron have been in discussion for some time in an effort to resolve Chevron's complaints," the company said.

"Ampol does not consider these matters to be a significant part of either party's business in the context of its transition plans.

"Ampol is confident of its position and intends to defend the claim accordingly."

A Chevron spokesman said the company was taking the action to protect the Caltex brand and avoid confusion caused by its misuse.

"We are proud of the Caltex brand," a spokesman said.

"Consumers must be able to rely on it for the value they know it represents.

"We will bring back the iconic Caltex brand in Australia once we are contractually able."

The Ampol brand was mostly phased out in 1995 after the parties joined forces.

