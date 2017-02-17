Petition opposes traffic lights on Coast Road

AN online petition has been launched in a bid to stop traffic lights being installed on The Coast Road at Skennars Head.

Gary Patterson has begun the change.org petition in reaction to a proposal by the developers of land owned by Dr Stewart to install traffic lights on The Coast Road, near the Sharpes Beach car park.

"The preferred solution is to install a roundabout but the developers do not want the expense of installing a pedestrian underpass," Mr Patterson wrote.

He wrote the traffic lights would be "an eyesore".

He also cited an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study which claims roundabouts "reduce injury crashes by 75% at intersections where stop signs or signals were previously used for traffic control".

He also writes the traffic lights would entice motorists to speed up along The Coast Rd when the traffic lights are green, rather than slowing traffic down.

And he also cites the ongoing maintenance of the lights as a cost to ratepayers.

As of Monday, the petition had attracted 372 supporters.