Nanny at centre of Dutton au pair stoush

LEADERSHIP coup leader Peter Dutton has been forced to deny any wrongdoing after his decision to help a young, French au pair and yoga teacher into the country.

Alexandra Deuwel, who was 27 when she was stopped by immigration officers at Adelaide airport in 2015, had been detained over concerns she intended to work.

However, she was assisted by Mr Dutton who used his powers to grant her a tourist visa.

According to Freedom of Information documents obtained by the ABC, the act came shortly after Mr Dutton's office had been lobbied by AFL boss Gillon McLachlan.

Labor is calling for Mr Dutton to explain whether his generous political donations had any influence on the decision to intervene in Ms Deuwel's immigration situation.

Peter Dutton released au pair Alexandra Deuwel. Picture: Facebook

This is because it is understood the young au pair was planning to work with Adelaide-based pastoralist Callum MacLachlan, who is Gillon McLachlan's second cousin.

The family members are prominent Liberal donors. Callum's father Hugh MacLachlan has donated around $150,000 to the state and federal branches of the party since 1999, including a $20,000 donation in 2008 and a $25,000 donation in 2013.

And, six months after the intervention, Hugh MacLachlan donated $50,000 to the South Australian branch of the Liberal Party.

The documents obtained by the ABC show Mr Dutton granted the woman a three-month tourist visa, on the condition she did not work.

"Having regard to this person's particular circumstances and personal characteristics, I have decided to use my discretionary powers … as it would be in the public interest to grant this person a visa," he wrote.

"In the circumstances, I have decided that as a discretionary and humanitarian act to an individual with ongoing needs, it is in the interests of Australia as a humane and generous society to grant this person a visitor visa (subclass 600) for a period of three months."

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. Picture Glenn Hampson

Hitting back, Mr Dutton said in a statement that he considered cases on their individual merits but did not deny Mr McLachlan had contacted his office.

"I consider cases on their merits," he said. "Any suggestions cases are determined on any other basis, including whether I knew the individual who referred the matter, is completely ridiculous.

"Ministers for Immigration receive, annually, hundreds of representations on individual migration matters from members of the public, organisations, journalists and other Members of Parliament."

However, Opposition politicians quickly criticised Mr Dutton after the documents were revealed.

Greens senator Nick McKim and Opposition immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann said Mr Dutton has some serious questions to answer.

"Labor expects the new Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ensure his minister fully cooperates with the Senate inquiry and its efforts to get to the bottom of these matters," Mr Neumann said.

A spokesman for the AFL chief executive told The Guardian: "It's not his au pair. He's got no comment."

French au pair and yoga teacher Alexandra Deuwel. Picture: Facebook

Ms Deuwel was 27 when she was detained. Picture: Picture: Facebook

Last week, Labor successfully moved to establish an inquiry into "allegations concerning the inappropriate exercise of ministerial powers with respect to the visa status of au pairs".

Mr Morrison restored Mr Dutton to his position and he was sworn in as Home Affairs Minister yesterday.

He is currently facing a Senate inquiry over his previous decisions to intervene in two other cases of au pairs.

- with wires