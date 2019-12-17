Personal insults in Leyonhjelm’s documents, court told

Former senator David Leyonhjelm used a settlement document to make further "personal attacks" on SA Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, a court has heard.

The Federal Court sitting in Adelaide was told that Mr Leyonhjelm refused to make a serious offer of reparations for calling Ms Hanson-Young a misandrist and hypocrite following a heated exchange in the Federal Senate last year.

Instead he used the settlement document to offer her what was described to the court as a "tip" like that offered to a taxi driver.

Former Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm leaves the Federal Court in Sydney during an earlier appearance. Picture: AAP / Peter Rae

Senator Hanson-Young's barrister, Kieran Smark SC, said there were "insulting and pejorative" terms in the settlement document itself.

"It's quite unusual to find personal attacks in a document purporting to be a settlement offer," he said.

The sincerity of the offer has become important because it could be the deciding factor in whether Mr Leyonhjelm is ordered to pay Senator Hanson-Young's legal costs.

Federal Court Justice Richard White ordered Mr Leyonhjelm to pay an extra $5000 in interest accrued from when the comments were made in June 2018 to the time of judgment last month.

The lawsuit followed a heated debate in the Senate on June 28, 2018, the last sitting day before the winter recess.

During a debate on a motion to relax restrictions on pepper spray, mace and Tasers for women to use as personal protection, Mr Leyonhjelm claimed to have heard Ms Hanson-Young call out "all men are rapists".

Mr Leyonhjelm called back "you should stop shagging men, Sarah". The incident was reported to the President of the Senate by Greens leader Richard Di Natale.

Mr Leyonhjelm refused to apologise for his statement, doubling down on his claims in a social media post, as well as television and radio interviews.