Menu
Login
News

Person trying to cross moving marina bridge shuts lift down

The marina bridge briefly stopped working after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving today.
The marina bridge briefly stopped working after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving today. Michael Richards
Sarah Steger
by

THE MARINA bridge briefly stopped working today after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving.

Mayor Matt Burnett told The Observer a pedestrian "decided to walk past" the gates, causing the drawbridge to freeze in place automatically about 1.45pm.

He said he was in the vicinity of the Matthew Flinders Bridge at the time, welcoming a boat in from Heron Island.

"We had to open the bridge (for the boat) but it automatically stopped when the person breached the pedestrian crossing," Cr Burnett said.

Electricians managed to have the bridge back down and cross-able within 30 minutes, however, Cr Burnett said there was no guarantee things would have been resolved that quickly.

"It's a little bit disappointing. Once someone tries to cross the moving bridge it stops for safety reasons," he said.

The bridge had to undergo a manual override, which relied on electricians deeming it safe.

Gladstone Harbour Festival goers were asked to remain patient and not attempt to cross the lift bridge when the boom gates were down.

Topics:  breaking news editors picks gladstone harbour marina bridge

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

MATT Damon, Lana Del Rey, chefs Shannon Bennett and Pete Evans and more spotted in the Northern Rivers.

Bluesfest Day 2: Pan pipes, Prince and Plant

BOOMERANG: Solomon Island's band Narasirato at Bluesfest 2018.

From islander rhythms to Led Zeppelin

Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

ACCESS: Parking and traffic management was a contentious issue overnight at Bluesfest Byron Bay.

Frustrated punters voiced their frustration online

The incredible story of the real Gomez

ON STAGE: Musician Tom Gray From band Gomez performs at Bluesfest 2018 in Byron Bay.

The band is open to making new music

Local Partners