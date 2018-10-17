TRAGEDY: Woman killed after crash near Bangalow

A woman has been killed after a car crash near Bangalow.

UPDATE, 4.50pm: NSW Police have said the woman who was killed in this afternoon's car crash on Bangalow Rd is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The road will be closed for some time with local traffic diversions in place.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

UPDATE, 4.05pm: A WOMAN has tragically died after her car ran off the road and hit a tree this afternoon just east of Bangalow.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters rushed to the scene on Bangalow Rd between Bangalow and Talofa shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon.

Initial reports were the woman's white Ford, travelling eastbound towards Byron Bay, had run off the road and hit a tree.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said the car ran down an embankment before hitting the tree.

She was believed to be 27 years old.

The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter was tasked to the scene but has since been stood down.

It's understood the woman's car ran off the road and down an embankment, hitting a tree, shortly before 3.30pm.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said the woman was unconscious and non-responsive when paramedics arrived at the scene.

CPR was attempted but unfortunately the woman passed away.

Three paramedic crews and the Westpac chopper were tasked to the scene at 3.28pm.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious car crash on Bangalow Rd near Bangalow.

Early reports indicate that a single car has run off the road and into a tree.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said three paramedic crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter had been called to the scene.

It's understood there is a single patient who is trapped in the vehicle and unconscious.

"The person is still trapped at this stage," the spokesman said.