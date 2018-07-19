Menu
Highway reopens after overturned car closed lanes

Cathy Adams
19th Jul 2018 9:13 AM

UPDATE 10.47am: ALL northbound lanes have reopened on the M1 Pacific Motorway in Ewingsdale after an earlier car crash approaching St Helena Tunnel.

The diversion via Hinterland Way and Myocum Road has been lifted.

Northbound traffic on the motorway remains heavy so motorists are advised to allow additional travel time as conditions return to normal.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: PEOPLE are trapped after a car towing a trailer flipped onto its roof on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The single-car crash happened at Ewingsdale, approaching the St Helena Tunnel.

Police received the report at 8.38am and all emergency services are at the scene, including ambulance, police and highway control.

At this stage it is not known how many people are trapped in the car, or the extent of their injuries.

Northbound lanes of the highway are closed.

Traffic is very heavy in the area with reports of queues up to 1km long.

Diversions are in place, so northbound drivers should exit the highway at Bangalow, head north on the Hinterland Way and rejoin the highway at Myocum Rd. 

