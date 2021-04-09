One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a person reportedly opened fire inside a warehouse in Bryan, Texas.

The suspect is now in custody and is believed to be an Kent Moore Cabinets, where the shooting took place, according to KBTX.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske told the employee showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse. Police were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on Thursday (local time).

BRYAN TX MASS SHOOTING UPDATE:

•Suspect is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and is in custody



•Four employees critically injured



•5th victim not critical



•1 deceased



•Suspect was involved in chase and shooting of DPS trooper in Grimes County pic.twitter.com/kl4aUI4XBr — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN

One person died at the scene and five others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least four of those people are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalised after suffering from an asthma attack.

Authorities said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also shot while pursuing a suspect in relation to the shooting. The trooper is in a serious but stable condition.

Mr Buske said the person was gone by the time police arrived.

Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement saying the company was "devastated" by the events at the Bryan manufacturing facility.

"Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly," the company said.

"We are fully co-operating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved.

More to come.

Originally published as Person opens fire in horror mass shooting