Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse.
Person fighting for life after horse strikes

by Shiloh Payne
3rd Oct 2020 8:17 AM
A person is fighting for their life after they were reportedly struck by a horse near a highway in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to the incident alongside the Kennedy Highway in Tolga around 6.15am where one person had suffered a critical head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was no indication that the patient was riding the horse at the time of the incident.

They were rushed to Atherton Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Person fighting for life after struck by horse

