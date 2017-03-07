Perrow back in line-up for Boardriders

THIS weekend Byron Bay Boardriders will send a team to the Kirra Teams Challenge on the Gold Coast with a good chance the contest venue could be Kirra Point.

The team will consist of six open and two juniors surfing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Team manager Dan Wills is yet to finalise the team but has confirmed former Pipe Masters winner and current WCT commissioner Kieran Perrow will surf for Byron along with Garrett Parkes.

Byron want to put in the strongest team possible but we will go to Kirra confident of taking out a good result. Willsy and I are excited about having KP on board. He still rips and will hold his own against anyone.

Last Sunday was our second club round of the year at Broken Head with a big turnout of grommets and parents for the junior bank while the opens and seniors were down past Derricks.

The kids had a ball no matter how they went in their heatsbut reports came back regarding some parents standing behind the judges and dictating what scores they should be awarding. Parents and others please take note, the judges must be left alone to do their job. This is about our kids having fun and not about being world champions. Sideline refereeing, as in any sport, is not welcome.

Congratulations to young grommet George Mountjoy who won the Surfection highest scoring waves of the day with a nine in the semi and a nine in the final, winning $50 vouchers. Congratulations also go to Karl Woolcott winning the opens with Taj Richmond second and thanks to Legend Pizzas and their continuing support for our club.

Just to clarify, my comments last week regarding the Byron Bay Surf Festival were in no way aimed at any particular person. A phone call from BBSF organiser James McMillan simply clarified where I was coming from in regards to the increased in crowds and surfers with no leg ropes. James puts in lots of unpaid work to organise the festival and I acknowledge it is very successful and costs a hell of a lot to run.

But unlike the writers festival and The Bluesfest the surf festival is going to attract a specific crowd that will impact the local surfers with increased numbers in the water at all breaks. This is an example of Byron being loved to death. Our town is an ever-changing place which may not be to everyone's liking. I believe James and his crew did a great job, but there was always going to be fallout from an event such as this and we may be a bit more prepared for it next year. Thanks for your call James, I look forward to catching up soon to talk about surf trips and catching waves.