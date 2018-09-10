Perfect weather for Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers

The sun will be shining for the Carnival of Flowers.

THE sun will be shining for the first weekend of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers.

The 10-day event will kick off this Friday, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures up to Monday next week, with the perfect weather predicted.

Friday will be between eight and 22 degrees with light winds, and Saturday will be between eight and 23 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer again with temperatures ranging between nine and 25 degrees.

It is ideal weather to be out and about browsing the city's parks and gardens. The 100,000 visitors who are set to descend on Toowoomba will be able to see the Garden City in all its glory.

The start off the working week it will remain warm and sunny with 10 to 24 degrees expected.

If you are exploring the gardens during the day be sure to wear a hat, and if you're attending any night events it will be best to rug up to protect yourself against the cool evening wind.

