Menu
Login
News

Perfect play date at school fun fair

HAIR RAISING: Byron Public School students Finn, Allira, Zephyr and Ava ready for the Fun Fair this weekend.
HAIR RAISING: Byron Public School students Finn, Allira, Zephyr and Ava ready for the Fun Fair this weekend. Christian Morrow

TREAT the kids to an afternoon of fun rides and carnival antics from 12noon this Friday 6 April at the Byron Bay Public School Fun Fair.

"We're turning our back playground into an amazing fair ground,” Relieving Principal Natalie Lennon said.

The whole school will be at play with eight carnival rides, including a super slide and the popular laser skirmish, where parents can compete against their children to show who is the biggest kid of them all.

The rides are suited to all primary school children ages and younger, including a toddler bouncing castle and Old MacDonald's Farm for the littlies.

"The event is our way of connecting to our wider community by inviting them into an afternoon of fun,” Natalie said.

Fairy floss, snow cones, popcorn, a cake stall and a barbecue will help add to the fair atmosphere.

The fun fair is the P&C's largest fundraiser for the year.

The fun fair will run from 12-6pm, with Byron Bay Public School children ONLY from 12-3pm. Gates open to the public at 3pm.

Unlimited ride tickets can be pre-purchased for $30 per person or on the day for $35. Single rides are $5. Tickets available from the school.

For info call: 66856557

Topics:  byron bay byron bay public school fun fair

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heritage and kids win big in grants

Heritage and kids win big in grants

LOCAL geneologists will be among the winners with the upgrade to Bangalow's Heritage House thanks to State Government Grants.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife flaunts bikini body at Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get affectionate as they hang out on the beach in Byron Bay. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth share three children and passion

Broken Harts: The surprising outburst of anger at Bluesfest

Harts performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

The musician explained the reason for his frustration

Bluesfest 2018: the good, the bad and the ugly

SHE SAID YES: Brett Purcell proposed to Kartini Bell during Michael Franti and Spearhead's performance on Saturday at Bluesfest 2018.

Who was the best gig, food, the biggest celebrity?

Local Partners