Perfect play date at school fun fair

HAIR RAISING: Byron Public School students Finn, Allira, Zephyr and Ava ready for the Fun Fair this weekend. Christian Morrow

TREAT the kids to an afternoon of fun rides and carnival antics from 12noon this Friday 6 April at the Byron Bay Public School Fun Fair.

"We're turning our back playground into an amazing fair ground,” Relieving Principal Natalie Lennon said.

The whole school will be at play with eight carnival rides, including a super slide and the popular laser skirmish, where parents can compete against their children to show who is the biggest kid of them all.

The rides are suited to all primary school children ages and younger, including a toddler bouncing castle and Old MacDonald's Farm for the littlies.

"The event is our way of connecting to our wider community by inviting them into an afternoon of fun,” Natalie said.

Fairy floss, snow cones, popcorn, a cake stall and a barbecue will help add to the fair atmosphere.

The fun fair is the P&C's largest fundraiser for the year.

The fun fair will run from 12-6pm, with Byron Bay Public School children ONLY from 12-3pm. Gates open to the public at 3pm.

Unlimited ride tickets can be pre-purchased for $30 per person or on the day for $35. Single rides are $5. Tickets available from the school.

For info call: 66856557