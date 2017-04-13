News

Perfect conditions for April club comp

Byron Boardriders Club president, Neil Cameron | 13th Apr 2017 4:04 PM
BOARDRIDERS: Getting on board for the Boardriders BBQ at On-Board Industries.
THE BYRON Boardriders who turned up at On-Board Industries last Saturday for distribution of BBB Club merchandise had a great time.

A big thank you to Brendan and Damo for organising the event and also Freckle at Bay Seafood. On-Board have been great supporters of Byron Boardriders and supply high quality surfboards and accessories.

Our club round was held on Sunday at Broken Head with a good roll up in all divisions.

Perfect conditions with a 4 foot swell and light winds saw Luke Stickley take out the Open Division. Luke also took out the Surfection highest scoring wave of the day with a 9 point ride.

In the Juniors, George Mountjoy showed some excellent surfing once again and took out the highest scoring wave in that division.

Well done to Hinako taking out the Ladies Division and showing her international competition experience.

Congratulations to John Florence who won The Margret River Drug Awareness Pro on the weekend with a display of flawless surfing all the way through the event. With regular two wave scores of 19 plus he showed why he is the current World Champion.

Commiserations to Owen Wright, who in the quarter final went to do a bottom turn on an 8 ft plus bomb only to fall off thanks to a missing fin.

Unfortunately he had no time to replacehis board and get back out to the line up.

The World Tour now moves to Bells Beach.

Big congratulations also to Boardriders' Soli Bailey who competed in the French West Indies at Basse Pointe.

He made it through to the Semi finals and was narrowly defeated by eventual winner Ricardo Christie.

The result was good for Soli and sees him placed at 5th on the World Qualifying Series Ratings.

April Results:

Opens: 1.Sticko, 2.Max, 3.Sean, 4.Finn. Women's: 1.Hinako, 2.Kirsty, 3.Andrea, 4.Celia, 5.Sally. Seniors: 1.Bryce, 2.Sean, 3.Sticko, 4.Johnny, Masters: 1.Lee, 2.Crispy, 3.Kracka, 4.Freddo, 5. Phil. Legends: 1.Craig, 2.Freddo, 3.Kracka, 4.Glen, 5.Pommie, 6.Phil.

Topics:  byron bay boardriders club luke stickley on-board industries

