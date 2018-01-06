'People will be livid': Paid parking funds not spent in town

CONTROVERSY over paid parking in the Byron Shire is continuing, with revelations that funds raised are not being spent on fixing "shocking roads and threadbare infrastructure".

Chairman of the Byron Masterplan Committee, Chris Hanley, said ratepayers will be livid when they realised how little of the funds raised by paid parking in Byron Bay were being spent in the town.

His comments come after Byron anti-paid parking campaigner Paul McCarthy called on Byron Shire Council to live up to a promise he believed they had made to the community to spend all the money raised from paid parking in the town.

"There is no kind way of saying this, but council's handling of this issue is emblematic of its attitude to the township and the neglect of its streets and public infrastructure," Mr Hanley said.

But he was also emphatic in saying that there was never an explicit agreement from Byron Council that all the money raised would be spent in town.

"I can unequivocally say there was never a statement made either publicly or in private that this would be the case," he said.

"There was never a council resolution on the matter. Now it seems Coucillor Paul Spooner has taken that on the chin and will be proposing that council should resolve this matter."

Cr Spooner has since met with both Mr McCarthy and Mr Hanley and will press council to provide, "clarity and certainty around where council is spending the paid parking money raised in Byron Bay".

BACK OF THE ENVELOPE: Byron Councillor Paul Spooner and Paul McCarthy looking at where Byron's paid parking revenue goes. Christian Morrow

Mr Hanley cited figures given to Cr Spooner by council staff saying, "During 2016/17 there was nearly $1.1 million raised by parking fines, the majority of which was clearly raised in Byron CBD. Added to the $3.5 million raised in parking fees, that's a gross sum of around $4.6 million.

"Setting aside the $1 million it costs to run the scheme and the $500,000 in exemptions, figures I have seen indicate that only about $430,000 of that gross sum of $4.6 million has been spent in town.

"People will be livid when they learn how little money is eventually going towards fixing our shocking roads and threadbare infrastructure."

Mr Hanley also believes the Masterplan group had been mis-informed in the process.

"We were told the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan Leadership Group would have a reservoir of funds from paid parking that would be used on any agreed projects for Byron Bay, but there has never been any monies forthcoming," he said.

"At this point in time it almost does not matter what was or was not agreed before, what we need to do now is to nail down councillors and the staff on spending the majority of this money here in Byron Bay."

In a statement to Byron Shire News, Council's General Manager Ken Gainger said, "paid parking was first mooted in early 2015, council won the support of key stakeholders such as the Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce on the undertaking that a significant proportion of net paid parking revenue derived each year would be spent on infrastructure projects in Byron Bay."

"This was later firmed up as 'at least 50% of net revenue' although this was never enshrined in a Council resolution. This was an oversight rather than a deliberate deception," he said.

"While the academic question as to whether enough of the Byron Bay PP revenue has been spent in Byron Bay is a reasonable one, the better question is- has Byron Bay been getting a fair share of Council infrastructure funding from all sources?

"With $34million be spent on new infrastructure and renewal of existing infrastructure by 2019 Byron residents and ratepayers should feel that there interests have been well served by Council."