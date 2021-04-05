A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.

A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.

Five children and an adult have been treated after being exposed to potentially toxic fumes, while 150 people were evacuated from a busy Sydney aquatic centre on Monday.

At 10.15am, emergency services were called to the Hurtsville Aquatic centre in the city's south following reports of a "potential gas leak".

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

"They discovered a fault with the storage of some strong acids used to decontaminate the pool," the spokesman said.

"Six people have been affected by the fumes. Firefighters immediately began to render first aid and there have been 150 people in total evacuated from the aquatic centre.

"We've also got hazmat crews on scene, and they'll be helping to resolve the incident."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one of the people affected was an adult, while the other five were children.

Crews were still on scene at 11.15am.

More to come.

Originally published as People told to evacuate public pool