Bluesfest boss says event on despite COVID threat

TheAustralian-ARTS- Bluesfest director Peter Noble in his office at Tyagarah. Bluesfest is on track to about 15 000 people per day on site this Easter. It will be the largest non-sporting gathering in Australia since the March 2020 lockdowns. Jan 28th 2021 Photo by Natalie Grono

It seems like Bluesfest boss Peter Noble and Curtis Mayfield sing from the same songsheet when they both say 'people get ready' because the music festival is on this Easter despite the spectre of COVID-19.

At the moment the only people who can't go to Bluesfest on Thursday are people from the greater Brisbane area, because they will be coming to the end of the three-day lockdown.

Mr Noble said the team from Bluesfest had been in contact with the NSW Government for a very long time and announced "we are ready".

"This is the first event of its kind in Australia and perhaps the world to go ahead at this level," he said.

"We have worked very closely with the government for a very long time about all the possibilities

"We are prepared to do whatever it takes to make sure this event goes ahead.

"The industry has been going through a very difficult time and we are so pleased to be in a position to present it once again."

It will be a boutique sized Bluesfest with about half the audience numbers and half the tents and everything will be done to keep people COVID-safe.

When music fans are onsite at Bluesfest's they will have to abide by the following:

 Do not attend the event if you show any symptoms of COVID-19

 Sign into the Service NSW QR code

 Stay socially distanced at all times

 Stay in your designated zone

 Sign into your designed zone daily

 Stay seated during performances

 Wash hands and use sanitiser

 Avoid co-mingling with other patrons

 For campers, stay in your designated camp areas

 Follow the direction of Bluesfest Staff and COVID-19 marshals

Mr Noble said there was "no panic at Bluesfest" and all the artists booked to play were expected to be able to make their way to Byron Bay.

"I am even getting calls from opportunistic artists telling me they are willing to do extra shows if someone can't do a show," he said

Mr Noble has been vocal recently about government giving more support for the struggling music industry and for good reason.

"Bluesfest put $200 million into the economy in 2019 surely that is worth a policy so we could trade with confidence," he said.

