People destroyed by sad Christmas advert

People say they’re emotionally “slaughtered” by a surprising and heartwarming Christmas ad as a tough 2020 finally nears its end.

A tear-jerker Christmas ad is going viral around the world.

The two minute commercial follows a grandfather who, isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, starts his own solo fitness quest with nothing but a kettlebell.

The elderly man struggles and groans but motivates himself with a photo in a frame - of somebody the audience can't see.

It's revealed in a moment that will melt even the iciest of hearts, just what the grandfather has been training for over his lonely year.

As he finally meets with his family for Christmas tree, he picks up his granddaughter, and is strong enough to lift her up to put the star on top of the Christmas tree.

The ad, from German pharmacy company Doc Morris, has gone viral online with people saying it "broke their heart open".

It's revealed he'd been training to lift up his granddaughter.

Okay, this will kill you. pic.twitter.com/Ixzcyzzba5 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) December 13, 2020

When a German chemist wins Xmas. Well played @docmorris https://t.co/6dzXmuaezt — Miles Jacobson (@milesSI) December 13, 2020

Wow. All the feels for the holiday season in 2020. Kudos @DocMorris #Herzensangelegenheit https://t.co/dLy9MOfBCJ — Mark McAllister (@McAllister_Mark) December 13, 2020

"Congratulations for this wonderful video. It is never too late to start taking care of yourself to take care of what really matters. Such an important message!!"

"Yes; brought tears to my eyes," another said.

The advertisement was created by German agency Jung von Matt, and is part of the German company's "Take care" campaign.

A description of the ad, translated from German by OCN, read, "This year is the best gift of all that we are fine and healthy.

"That is why your health is also a matter close to our heart. So that, especially at Christmas, you can take care of what really matters in life: to spend carefree time with your family and loved ones.

"Doc Morris wishes you and all your relatives a happy and unforgettable celebration. Stay healthy!"

Originally published as People destroyed by sad Christmas ad