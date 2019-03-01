Not again! Panthers player investigated by NRL over sex tape

A Panthers player is under investigation by the NRL for a video.

A Panthers player is under investigation by the NRL for a video.

THE NRL is investigating yet another sex tape, this time allegedly involving a Penrith player.

The Panthers confirmed on Friday night that they were working with the NRL Integrity Unit.

"Penrith Panthers has been made aware of a video allegedly involving a Panthers player," a club statement read.

"The club is co-operating with the NRL Integrity Unit and will be making no further comment at this time."

According to a Channel 9 report, the player is having sex with a woman in the video who he refers to as a "rat bag".

Channel 9 also reports that the woman is physically struck in the video.

The news came after the NRL promised to throw the book at any player who appeared in future lewd videos, after showing leniency to Dylan Napa.

The Canterbury marquee recruit was fined 10 per cent of his 2019 salary - believed to be around $50,000 - after the leaking last year of three videos that showed him engaged in sexual acts.

A clearly frustrated NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg admonished the Queensland State of Origin prop, labelling his actions "gross, juvenile and disrespectful".

"If there was a grading in our system for stupidity, this behaviour would be at the very top end," Greenberg said.

However he stopped short of standing Napa down for the start of the NRL season.

"I've thought about this long and hard and I'm frustrated by the conduct and the stupidity," Greenberg said.

"I would say the length of time (ago) that it happened gives credence for me to consider the sanction.

"I'm trying to find a balance here that's fair and reasonable on the player and the club that he's playing for. Not everyone will agree with that sanction."

It's rumoured there are several other videos in circulation of NRL players performing lewd acts.

And Rugby League Central is concerned that parties that may wish to harm certain clubs will time the leaking of the videos to hit them hardest and in an effort to have a certain player stood down.

Therefore the NRL chose to impose a fine, rather than sanction Napa.

However, Greenberg said that if a player appeared in a crude video that was made at any point in the future, they could expect to be stood down.

"I would suggest that every NRL player would be acutely aware now that if they distribute or take videos which are idiotic, senseless and juvenile and distribute them around and it gets out, they can expect a significant sanction," Greenberg said.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said the club accepted the NRL's sanctions and hoped to draw a line under the episode.

Every game of every round of the NRL LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. Get it all on Foxtel!