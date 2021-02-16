Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Penfunils’: China’s Aussie wine swindle

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
16th Feb 2021 6:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Huge tariffs have led Aussie wine exports to China to slow to a trickle but doppelganger "wine of Australia" bottles are still appearing on supermarket shelves in the communist country despite a crackdown.

Wine branded "Penfunils'' and "Benfords'' was spotted in a shop in China's Hainan province over the weekend, with the bottles bearing a striking resemblance to acclaimed Australian wine Penfolds.

Twitter user Patrick Fok posted the images of the bottles, which said "wine of Australia" on their labels.

"Spotted in Hainan. Must admit I have never come across these Australian labels," he wrote.

It comes as Chinese authorities cracked a large-scale $26 million counterfeit operation in January, where fraudsters sold cheap wine in faux Penfolds bottles to unsuspecting Chinese locals.

Fake Australian wine sold in Hainan, China. Picture: Twitter
Fake Australian wine sold in Hainan, China. Picture: Twitter

 

The company which owns Penfolds says they take copyright infringement very seriously. Picture: Twitter
The company which owns Penfolds says they take copyright infringement very seriously. Picture: Twitter

 

A spokesman from Treasury Wine Estates, who own Penfolds, said the company would be "investigating this case further''.

"We take any infringement of our Penfolds brand very seriously and we continue to make significant investments in our brand protection program across markets including China," the spokesman said.

China continues to impose tariffs of up to 200 per cent on Australian winemakers.

Wine Australia has revealed exports to mainland China for 2020 were down 14 per cent to just over $1 billion.

Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Tony Battaglene called the fake bottles "deeply concerning" as their contents might put Chinese wine drinkers off Aussie products for good.

Originally published as 'Penfunils': China's Aussie wine swindle

More Stories

business china editors picks fake goods penfolds wine wine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

        Premium Content Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

        News The Love Lennox Festival has been postponed for another year due to COVID-19.

        $600K spent trying to eradicate weeds this financial year so far

        Premium Content $600K spent trying to eradicate weeds this financial year so...

        News Rous County Council has details its main weed eradication programs for the 2020/21...

        Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

        Premium Content Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

        News He disappeared two years ago while swimming at a Ballina beach

        Men accused of attempted murder have trial delayed again

        Premium Content Men accused of attempted murder have trial delayed again

        News The men are accused of setting a man on fire and leaving him to die