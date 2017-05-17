News

Sunday penalty rate cuts to hurt 6000 local workers

Clair Morton
| 17th May 2017 5:00 AM
A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Fair Work Commission today announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Fair Work Commission today announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MORE than 6000 people in the Page electorate will be affected by cuts to Sunday penalty rates, according to new statistics by the Labor think-tank McKell Institute.

But estimates of a $15.1 million loss in income across the region because of the impending changes has been questioned by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who says the research leaves an important economic question unanswered.

According to the statistics, 6197 employees in Page who work on Sundays in hospitality, retail, fast food and pharmacies will lose money from their take-home pay when the changes are phased in from July.

As per the determination of the Fair Work Commission, retail and pharmacy workers' Sunday penalty rates drop from 200% to 150% of their standard hourly rate and casuals will have a 25 points drop in penalty rate from 200% to 175%.

Hospitality employees will have their rates fall from 175% to 150%. Casual hospitality workers' pay will be unchanged.

The McKell Institute says this loss in wages plus further losses as non-local employers shift savings back to their head offices equates to at least $15.1 million being taken out of the electorate a year.

Yesterday Mr Hogan told The Daily Examiner that while he was concerned about adverse affects on local families, the research didn't take into account any economic benefits the changes could bring.

"I'm very conscious that there will be some people who work on a Sunday that may get less than they currently do, and that is a concern," he said.

"But I think we also need to model increased business activity which will positively affect people as a result of the changes.

"(The Fair Work Commission) said they think a lot more businesses are going to open, and we think that's good for small business."

Mr Hogan also pointed out that due to an agreement made under Labor, workers in large chains such as KFC were already paid less penalty rates on a Sunday than staff at a privately owned cafe.

"Is it fair that because Bill Shorten traded away Sunday rates, big corporations pay less than small businesses?"

Labor senator Doug Cameron said the Fair Work Commission made the wrong decision and called Mr Hogan's response weak.

He said he believed the cuts would not have any benefits, but could be the final straw for some businesses.

"This is an economic theory dreamed up by Liberals and capitulated to by the Nationals," Mr Cameron said.

"This is money coming out of the pockets of hard-working constituents; this will affect individual families in Page and the wider economy.

"Businesses will be closing down because people won't have money to spend."

Mr Cameron said Mr Hogan actively voted against a bill that would have protected against penalty cuts in Page.

"If he crossed the floor on this issue, then I'm convinced it would get up."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  penalty rates sunday penalty rates

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Four local projects receive arts grants

Four local projects receive arts grants

FUNDING from the Australia Council of the Arts first round of application for 2017.

North Coast teams through in FFA Cup

UNBLEMISHED: Another clean sheet for Byron's young keeper, Griffin Bambach.

SHIRE teams shine at the FFA Cup Semis.

Biggest Morning Teas across the shire

BIGGEST: Fae Flick and Che Devlin in the gardens at the Fig Tree Restaurant.

AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning Tea's across the shire.

Sunday penalty rate cuts to hurt 6000 local workers

A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Fair Work Commission today announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Penalty rate cuts to cost $15.1 million loss in income for Page

Local Partners

Four local projects receive arts grants

FUNDING from the Australia Council of the Arts first round of application for 2017.

Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

The Northern NSW Local Health District report is the result of an investigation launched on March 22 about the care provided to an unvaccinated, seven-year-old girl diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.

Unimmunised patients to be treated more 'robustly'

17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

Events play key role in reinvigorating Lismore

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

AFTER weeks of playing the shy nice guy, one man has been humiliated in a fiery clash — and his secret has been outed.

Four local projects receive arts grants

CLASH OF CULTURES: Satan Jawa is cinematic project inspired by the classic horror film Nosferatu and the rich imagery of Javanese mythology, in a lavish black-and-white work of suspenseful silent cinema, framed by the music from a collaboration between the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and a 20-piece Indonesian gamelan orchestra.

Funding from the Australia Council of the Arts

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!