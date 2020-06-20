Menu
MISSION: An image shared by the Westpact Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked with transporting the patient to the Gold Coast University hospital.
News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle travelling at 100km/h at highway

Javier Encalada
20th Jun 2020 11:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PEDESTRIAN was struck by a vehicle travelling at 100km/h on the Pacific Highway at Wardell on Saturday evening.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 6.40pm on Saturday to retrieve the person injured.

A NSW Paramedic, along with multiple emergency service agencies, responded to the incident.

The search for the injured person was backed up by the Helicopter and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

They located a male in his late 20s that had been struck.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling at 100km/h.

The man was treated and stabilised and was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with multiple injuries for further treatment.

Traffic was affected for some hours in both directions at the Pacific Highway.

Ballina social media shared the tragic news, with Sharon Davis commenting “I drove through there about 10 mins before this happened. A young man was walking along the road. I only just saw him in time to swerve and miss him. Sadly another car must have hit him.”

Unconfirmed sources indicate that the injured man is a Ballina resident.

NSW Police was contacted for comment.

This is at least the fifth similar incident in the Pacific Highway this year.

On May 18, a man died after being hit by a truck on the Pacific Motorway at Knockrow, near the Hinterland Way exit.

On May 11, two men were killed when they were struck by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway, 55km south of Woodburn, after the drivers were involved in an altercation.

On February 10, a man was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer at Cudgera Creek.

On January 15, two people were killed at a car crash in the Pacific Highway at Pimlico, 17km south of Ballina, after a Toyota sedan collided with a semi-trailer.

More to come.

