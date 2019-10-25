Menu
Login
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
News

Pedestrian hit by train, left fighting for life

by Emily Cosenza
25th Oct 2019 8:16 AM

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a train in Adelaide's south-west. 

Police, MFS and paramedics were called to the Woodlands Park Railway Station at about 6.40pm on Thursday where emergency services crews worked to free the girl from under the train. 

She was rushed to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition. 

At the time of the incident, the station in Edwardstown was closed and the train line shut down while alternate transport was organised for passengers. 

The rail corridor has since been reopened. 

More Stories

accident adelaide injury south australia train

Top Stories

    Keep an eye out for Byron Shire's brand new newsletter

    Keep an eye out for Byron Shire's brand new newsletter

    News LOVE the Byron Shire? Then sign up to our newsletter and stay up to date with everything that's happening.

    Veteran's journey captured on new documentary

    Veteran's journey captured on new documentary

    Movies The End of War documented a man's conquer over PTSD

    Sandhills refurbishment completed

    Sandhills refurbishment completed

    News Thanks to a $255,000 grant

    Music festivals reject new regulatory bill

    Music festivals reject new regulatory bill

    Business Organisers said new bill, tabled this week, had no consultation