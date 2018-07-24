Menu
Pedestrian hit by car, street closed

by Chris Honnery
24th Jul 2018 7:35 AM

A WOMAN is fighting for life after being hit by a car south of Brisbane.

The crash happened about 3.50am on Albert St between Logan River Bridge and Nerang Street, at Waterford West.

It's believed the 29-year-old woman, from Bethania, was thrown several metres after the collision and suffered serious leg and chest injuries.

Paramedics treated her for more than an hour at the scene before she was taken to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car and their passenger were treated for shock.

The car involved in the crash had significant damage to it after the collision and smoke was seen coming from it.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the woman had been headed to Fitzy's Waterford hotel but it was closed so she then went to cross the road.

All eastbound traffic along Albert Street, between Logan River Bridge and Nerang Street, has been diverted onto Loganlea Road.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area as there were significant traffic delays.

Police are calling for any dashcam footage of the crash.

