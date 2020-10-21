Peak Byron: Gin and yoga ... what’s not to love?

Gin and Yin yoga meet in November for a ‘quintessentially’ Byron Bay experience.

FOR those who are more into gin tasting than yin yoga, but would like to learn the basics of the exercise regimen, this just may be an interesting idea.

Byron at Byron Resort has combined two of some Northern Rivers residents’ favourite things: gin and yoga, for “a quintessentially Byron Bay experience”.

Every Wednesday evening in November, the resort will host a private rainforest stretch (and sip) hosted by yogi and coach Robyn Saurine.

Each class includes a 75-minute yin practice, a glass water bottle, gin tasting and the choice of Brookie’s Gin cocktail served in a jam jar keepsake.

Classes are capped at 20 people, and tickets cost $40 per person. Click here for details.

Namaste!

Dates: November 4, 4pm; November 11, 4.30pm; November 18, 4pm and November 25, from 4pm.

(Note: This is not sponsored content.)