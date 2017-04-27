WATCHING her mum stir the crepe batter is one of Cecile's Charrue's favourite childhood memories. Growing up in France, where crepes are part of the national culture, making and sharing crepes was a cherished family tradition.

Cecile - who has since become a Byron Shire local - now carries on this tradition via her mobile crepe stall, Peace Love and Crepes, which appears regularly at the New Brighton Farmers Market, Mullumbimby Farmers Market and other local markets and festivals.

Cecile's authentic sweet and savoury crepes offer customers a little taste of France, with plenty of local flavours thrown into the mix, and a focus on organic and fair trade ingredients.

Her savoury crepes are made in the traditional way, from buckwheat flour, which means they are totally gluten-free. The certified organic buckwheat is also activated by soaking, which enhances its nutrition. Cecile tops these savoury crepes with tasty fresh local ingredients such as Nimbin cheese, local mushrooms, local tomatoes, free range Bangalow ham, home-made feta and local olives.

Her sweet crepes are made with certified organic unbleached wheat flour, local milk and local free range eggs, but can also be made gluten-free. Toppings include local honey, lemon with butter and sugar, berry jam, choc banana or Cecile's delicious home-made salted butter caramel sauce.

Vegans are catered for too, with savoury and sweet crepe options available, including a chocolate crepe with home-made vegan chocolate sauce made by local raw chocolate business, Puremelt Chocolate.

Passionate about the environment, Cecile operates her business as ethically and sustainably as possible by using local, organic and fair trade ingredients. She uses reusable plates and cutlery to minimise waste, composts all of her food waste and shops at co-ops to reduce packaging.

Find Peace Love and Crepes at the New Brighton Farmers market every Tuesday.