Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
A teacher says he’s embarrassed by his behaviour after a bizarre theft from a nightclub.
Crime

Teacher ‘embarrassed’ by bizarre nightclub incident

Elyse Wurm
by
13th Jan 2021 5:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher says he's embarrassed by his behaviour after he stole an eftpos machine from an Airlie Beach nightclub.

Benjamin John Opie, 36, was at a nightclub called Mama Africa when he was seen on CCTV footage walking past the bar before taking the eftpos machine.

Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.
Palm Beach Currumbin High School teacher Benjamin John Opie.


Proserpine Magistrates Court heard he then put it under his shirt and walked out onto the street.

Opie told the court he understood his actions were stupid and he did not take the machine for financial gain.

"I'm equally as embarrassed because of my profession and position in the community," he said.

Opie pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $350 with no conviction recorded.

The court heard he had given the machine back to police and apologised.

Magistrate James Morton told Opie alcohol made him behave stupidly.

"There's nothing funny about stealing anything from anywhere," Mr Morton said.


Originally published as PBC teacher 'embarrassed' by bizarre nightclub incident

airlie beach nightclub benjamin john opie court theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot spots for break-ins, thefts from cars

        Premium Content Hot spots for break-ins, thefts from cars

        News Police said there had been a number of crimes reported over the past 48 hours.

        Cyclist critical after fall, bystanders praised for CPR

        Premium Content Cyclist critical after fall, bystanders praised for CPR

        News A man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after falling off his bike...

        Ballina Cup almost sold out, conditions set to be perfect

        Premium Content Ballina Cup almost sold out, conditions set to be perfect

        News Club taking extra care to ensure the popular event is COVID-safe.

        Ballina mansion will attract buyers of 'high net worth'

        Premium Content Ballina mansion will attract buyers of 'high net worth'

        Property Few properties can compare to this 135-year-old mansion