Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

LIVE - PAYNE CUP: Watch TCC versus St Brendan’s here

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Aug 2020 10:21 AM | Updated: 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE Cathedral College and St Brendan's College clash in the final round of the Aaron Payne Cup today.

The highly anticipated local derby at 5pm at Browne Park will be livestreamed on this website.

The Cowboys Challenge game at 4pm between the same two schools will also be livestreamed.

OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.

TCC has had three wins and a loss in the premier schoolboys competition, while St Brendan's is yet to score a win.

How the APC teams line up:

The Cathedral College: Germaine Bulsey, Noah Chadwick, Kurtis Farr, Darcy Biles, Jackson Warde, Zayne Cox, Brodie Gill, Riley Boaza, Jai Hansen, Nathen Kleidon, Riley Hall, Tyler Conroy, Seth McGilvray, Joe Sutton, Jordan Heke, Tom Powell, Joshua Grange, Jesua Winni, Lincoln Pickering

St Brendan's College: Jye Marriott, Marley Wosomo, Kalani Sing, Mitchell Biddulph, Matthew Hill, Blake Anders, Peyton Jenkins, Tully Barritt, Izaac Jackson, Jake Baigrie, Grady Callaghan, Ilami Buli, Coby Williamson, Bailey Sims, Shannon Grey, Keahlan O'Brien, Tristan Barron, Harry Gray

 

More stories

PAYNE CUP: Kununurra kid brings X-factor for St Brendan's

REPLAYS: Massive Aaron Payne Cup double header

PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan's

What TCC can take out of their Kirwan clash

aaron payne cup cowboys challenge livestreaming the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FAIR GO: Government accused of ‘playing favourites’

        Premium Content FAIR GO: Government accused of ‘playing favourites’

        News A NSW Government plan to help businesses affected by border restrictions does not extend to northern NSW.

        ‘Naive’ purchase lands Byron man with weapon conviction

        Premium Content ‘Naive’ purchase lands Byron man with weapon conviction

        News A MAGISTRATE has stressed there were many products sold online which can result in...

        20,000 people actively looking for jobs in Northern NSW

        Premium Content 20,000 people actively looking for jobs in Northern NSW

        News IT’S a 110 per cent increase from the numbers in December.

        'Very concerned': Lismore man missing for 12 days

        'Very concerned': Lismore man missing for 12 days

        News Police are urging people to keep an eye out for the 37-year-old