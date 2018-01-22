Paying it forward at the Coffee Box

BOXERS: Manager of the Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner with Alice Lefebre and Caroline Maggs from Westpac Byron Bay.

BOXERS: Manager of the Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner with Alice Lefebre and Caroline Maggs from Westpac Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

CAROLINE Maggs, Home Finance Manager at Wespac in Byron Bay is passionate about supporting her town.

She has been at the Byron branch for the last seven years and is a regular volunteer at the Community Centre.

This week Caroline was excited to hand over a cheque for $10,000 from the Westpac Foundation to the Coffee Box, one of the Centre's initiatives.

"The Coffee Box was created to assist women who have been out of the workforce for a long while to be re-trained as barristas so they can get a job,” Ms Maggs said. "They use a Pay It Forward system for tips to help those less fortunate have a coffee as well as supporting our Liberation Larder by selling their cookies and bliss balls.

"Celeste Grennan put in the application for one of 200 Australia wide Foundation grants and as the local Westpac representative I got to work gathering support for this fantastic local project.

Those buying a coffee an The Box can pay for an extra coffee or two so that someone less fortunate can call in and get a warm drink when they need to.

According to Community Centre Manager Paul Spooner over the last 12 months more than 1500 coffees have been paid forward at the Coffee Box.