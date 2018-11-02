Hanson’s response to 'pro-Nazi' posters

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson took a swipe at Sarah Hanson-Young on Twitter. Picture: Gary Ramage

PAULINE Hanson has taken a swipe at Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young for getting angry over "pro-Nazi slogans" plastered outside her Adelaide office.

Senator Hanson-Young said the vile "It's okay to be white" posters were referred to police when she spotted them on Thursday.

They follow the One Nation leader unsuccessfully tabling a motion in parliament last month that urged her colleagues to acknowledge "the deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on Western civilisation" and say "it is OK to be white".

But on Friday Senator Hanson was not sympathetic to Senator Hanson-Young's distress, tweeting this:

Dear @sarahinthesen8



I heard that you were very upset and wanted to help so I had my office send these over to you.



I do apologise though, I could only find them in white.



Best wishes,



Pauline Hanson pic.twitter.com/8kocoCWAnI — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) November 2, 2018

Senator Hanson's tweet was applauded by her supporters who praised her for her "trolling".

Senator Hanson-Young told The Advertiser such "pro-Nazi slogans" weren't welcome in Adelaide.

"This white supremacist slogan has no place in Adelaide and no place in 2018," she said.

"It is good to see many of these signs have been ripped down by decent people who will not stand for this divisive language being used in our streets.

"Sadly, Pauline Hanson and One Nation have given license to spread this hate."

The "it's OK to be white" motion was narrowly defeated 31-28 in the Senate.

Labor and the Greens voted against the motion, but 23 government senators supported it, including Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, Small Business Minister Michaelia Cash and Communications Minister Mitch Fifield.

After the vote, Senate leader Mathias Cormann moved to redo it the next day saying government senators had voted by mistake.

Senator Cormann said an "administrative process failure" had caused his colleagues to vote the wrong way on Senator Hanson's motion. He fronted the media to take responsibility for the screw-up after Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned it as "regrettable" and issued a "please explain" directive.

"Yesterday, as a result of an administrative process failure, the government senators in the chamber ended up, on advice, voting in support of the motion. As leader of the government in the Senate, I take responsibility for that error and I'm sorry that that happened. It is indeed regrettable," Senator Cormann said.

"Let me make it very clear. We did not support the form of words that was chosen in that motion."

Senator Cormann said the plan had been for the government to "deplore racism of any kind but not to actually support the motion".