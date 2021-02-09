Pauline Hanson reveals stance on Nazi symbols

Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson is calling for Nazi and Islamic State "symbols of hate, extremism, barbarity" to be officially banned in Australia - including in video games.

She is urging Labor and the Coalition to work together to create laws to ban swastikas, as well as other Nazi and IS symbols, saying if bikie colours could be outlawed, so could those.

A man wearing a Nazi swastika armband at a Melbourne market on the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Her calls are in response to a Melbourne man walking through markets on the weekend wearing a swastika on his arm, but police were unable to arrest him.

There was a similar incident where a home in Victoria was flying a flag with Nazi symbols, with authorities only able to ask the homeowners to take it down.

Senator Hanson said the ban should be extended to video games sold in Australia.

It could cause trouble for popular franchises like Wolfenstein, where players shoot Nazis and its most recent edition which was set in an alternate history where Germany won World War II.

Senator Hanson, who has spoken in favour of free speech, said she believed an overwhelming majority of Australians would support the ban.

Senator Pauline Hanson. Picture: Matt Taylor

"People who wear or parade these symbols have lost all sense of decency," she said.

"They're clearly promoting racial hatred and vilification and at the very least are in breach of Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

"These symbols aren't fancy dress - they're a stark and cruel reminder to survivors and their

families of mass killing, oppression, gas chambers and terrorist attacks."

She said she wanted to see both major parties back her proposal, saying it took too long for authorities to act on their display under current rules.

Games like Wolfenstein could face difficulties under a proposed ban of Nazi symbols. Picture: Supplied

"Labor and the Coalition are happy to ban bikie colours, but both have sat on their hands

when it comes to Nazi and ISIS extremists who continue to act as a serious threat to

Australians.

"By protecting those who display them by not banning their use and display across the

nation the Federal Government is contributing to those feelings of fear."

Last week Labor moved a motion in the Senate to condemn right-wing extremism, which often use Nazi symbols.

Originally published as Pauline Hanson reveals stance on Nazi symbols