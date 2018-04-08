Menu
Patterson steps up to win gold

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Lakeisha Patterson of Australia celebrates victory in the Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Lakeisha Patterson of Australia celebrates victory in the Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney
by Emma Greenwood

SWIMMING: Australia's gold rush in the pool has continued thanks to para swimmers Jesse Aungles and Lakeisha Patterson winning events after Australia's sprinters failed to fire in the blue riband sprint.

Aungles won the SM8 200m medley final, holding off fast-finishing teammate Blake Cochrane as the Aussies claimed the medley quinella.

Patterson, who stepped up from the S8 classification to compete in the event, sliced almost a second from her best to overhaul pre-race favourite Ellie Cole and Englishwoman Alice Tai to win.

"I've got no words, I'm so excited,” Patterson said.

"It was definitely a challenge swimming up a classification.

"I spoke to my coach beforehand and he said: 'At the end of the day, it is another swimming race. Don't worry about anyone else and focus on yourself.' "That is what I tried to do with these amazing girls next to me.

"I cannot thank my coach (Harley Connelly) highly enough and all of my family and friends that came to support me.

"It's the first time my family have been able to watch me race at a major international competition.

"Hopefully I did them and Australia proud.”

Cole held the lead at the turn but Patterson stormed home to win gold, with Cole hanging on for bronze as both set new personal best times.

"It's not often Australians get to see Paralympic sport, I think it is eye-opening for a lot of the Australian public,” Cole said.

"Hopefully some young kids with disabilities will see this and get in and give something a crack.”

