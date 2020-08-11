Woman charged over attempted ATM armed robbery at Ballina

UPDATE, Tuesday, 9.15am: A TEENAGER has been charged with attempting to assault a person with a knife at an ATM in Ballina last week.

At 2.10pm on August 4, a woman was at the Commonwealth Bank ATM when she was approached by the 19-year-old.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the woman aged 19, has since been arrested.

"She will face Ballina Local Court on September 2, 2020 and will be charged with affray armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault," he said.

"The woman has been released on conditional bail.

"It appears the victim and assailant are known to each other."

Original story: EMERGENCY crews were called to Ballina this afternoon after reports an assault had occurred on River St.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called shortly after 2.15pm to reports of an assault.

"One patient has been transported to Ballina Hospital," he said.

It is understood NSW Police officers are still at the scene.

More information to come.