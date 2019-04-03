‘Pathetic man’: Fraser Anning humiliated

FRASER Anning has doubled down on his "appalling" comments after the Christchurch massacre, saying a motion to censure him is an attack on free speech.

Senators from across politics united to condemn Senator Anning's remarks in a formal motion this morning, labelling them "dangerous", "ugly" "inflammatory" and "appalling".

But the Queensland senator has hit back, saying he "simply told the truth".

He called the censure-motion a "left-inspired witch hunt" and "barely coherent".

The government and opposition joined together to move a motion censuring Anning, who issued a statement just hours after the attack blaming it on Muslim immigration.

The Coalition's Senate leader Mathias Cormann spoke first.

"These comments were appalling, and sadly made even worse by Senator Anning's position in this parliament," Mr Cormann said.

"Senator Anning's comments were ugly and divisive, they were dangerous and unacceptable.

"In Australia we do not accept and we do not tolerate that sort of commentary that seeks to vilify people."

Labor's Penny Wong was even harsher on Anning.

"In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, in the aftermath of horrific acts of hatred, whilst people were grieving, whilst a nation was grieving, a senator in this place made an extraordinarily offensive and divisive statement," Ms Wong said.

"He blamed the horrific act of terror not on the extremist right-wing terrorist, but on the victims of his evil acts.

"How pathetic. How shameful. A shameful and pathetic attempt, by a bloke who's never been elected, to get attention by exploiting diversity as a fault line for political advantage.

"This motion makes it clear he does not speak for us. He does not speak for this Senate. He does not speak for this nation. And he does not represent Australian values."

Fraser Anning listening to Penny Wong speak.

Ms Wong said the issue was broader than Anning's conduct, and some members of parliament had failed to take on hate speech.

"Hate speech cannot be defended on the grounds of freedom of speech because it is an attack on our democracy. It inflicts real and direct harm," she said.

"What we saw tragically in the loss of life in Christchurch was where hate leads us."

She reminded her colleagues that some of them had shaken Anning's hand after his maiden speech, in which he called for a "final solution to the immigration problem".

The phrase "final solution" is closely associated with the Nazis' systematic murder of Jews during World War II.

"While all Muslims are not terrorists, certainly all terrorists these days are Muslims. So why would anyone want to bring more of them here?" Anning said during the speech.

"It is a disappointment to many of us that many Coalition senators lined up and shook your hand. And I'm sure many of them regret doing so now," Ms Wong said today.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale echoed her comments, saying Anning had shown himself to be "a pathetic man lacking any empathy".

He said the hugs and handshakes Anning received after his maiden speech were a sign of how "desensitised" Australia had become to hate speech.

"When you say someone has a right to be a bigot, the next step is giving them permission to act on that bigotry," Mr Di Natale said.

He said both major parties had rejected his push to censure Anning at the time. And he argued the Senate should go further than a censure motion now.

"I don't accept that it's enough simply to censure one person and accept that we have fulfilled our responsibilities against hate speech," he said.

The Greens pushed for Anning to be suspended from the Senate. But President Scott Ryan shot down that idea, explaining that senators could only be suspended if they were held in contempt, and the chamber did not have the authority to simply "treat any act as contempt".

Therefore, a move to suspend Anning for his comments, which were not made in parliament, could be unconstitutional.

Senator Fraser Anning arrives at Parliament House. Picture: Getty

Conservative Senator Cory Bernardi also criticised Anning.

"Senator Anning's comments in relation to the massacre were imprudent, they were impolitic, they were flat out wrong," he conceded.

But Mr Bernardi devoted most of his time to accusing the senator's opponents of using "hypocritical language" in their condemnations of hate speech.

"Rarely have I been as disappointed in political opportunism as in the last fortnight. And it's on display here today.

"I'm disappointed in the government for adopting the language of the left."

He singled out the Greens for accusing "anyone who disagrees with them" of hate speech.

"Hate speech is whatever they want it to mean," he said.

"It is misused simply to score political points off your opponents."

Yesterday New Zealand's Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters made his own feelings about Anning clear, labelling him a "moron".

"I could call him a four-flushing, jingoistic moron, but you already know that in Australia," Mr Peters told Sky News.

"He is a national, absolute, democratic aberration. We all know why he's there. He's there by pure accident.

"It means you have to clean up your political system to avoid that sort of person making it into politics."

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was similarly blunt during Senate Question Time.

Anning asked Mr Birmingham whether the government stood by Scott Morrison's comments that he, and not the teenager who egged him, should "face the full force of the law".

Mr Birmingham said the right to free speech came with responsibilities.

"The way in which you have conducted yourself, you have shown a lack of compassion, you have shown a basic lack of basic humanity," he told Anning.

When Anning insisted the egg incident was an attack, Mr Birmingham admonished him for concentrating on that rather than the massacre of 50 people.

"We trust the people of Queensland deal with you the way you deserve to be dealt with at the next election," he said.