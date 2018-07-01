Passing motorists save children from Coast car fire

Kelly Hourigan and her young family were driving along Sunrise Road, Doonan yesterday. Their BMW 4x4 was towing a horse float when the car began to fill with smoke and catch fire.

A SUNSHINE Coast mother has taken to social media to express her gratitude to the community for helping her when fire threatened to engulf her vehicle.

Kelly Hourigan and her young family were driving along Sunrise Rd at Doonan on Saturday when their BMW four-wheel-drive, that was towing a horse float, began to fill with smoke and catch fire.

The Noosa mum said other motorists stopped immediately to help her children and horse get out of harm's way.

"Words cannot describe our appreciation of the help and kindness people showed our family this morning," she posted.

"They even helped us roll or float away from the car. They kept everyone calm, directed traffic until the fire brigade got there.

"A gentleman stopped straight away and helped us in every way staying with us until the end.

"I don't know your name but you were amazing. Thank you from the bottom of our heart.

"Guys from a passing removal truck closed the road and directed traffic.

"A huge thanks to the fire brigade, police, tow truck driver and all the people who stopped and offered to give us a hand. We are all safe.

"A special mention to Lara Krattinga for floating William home and helping us get to safety, Jess and Kerry for taking our family home, Sue for caring for my mum and little girl and Angie who stayed with my distressed oldest daughter.

"You are all angels and our family cannot thank you all enough."