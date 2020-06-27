Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Crime

Passer-by finds murdered man

by Josh Fagan
27th Jun 2020 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South Melbourne on Friday night.

The man was found with multiple wounds by a passer-by outside a Dorcas St building about 9.30pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was unable to be saved.

A crime scene was set up with tape blocking traffic between Moray St and Clarendon St.

Detectives were focusing their efforts on an area next to a phone booth outside a Department of Housing high-rise building.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

More to come.

joshua.fagan@news.com.au

Originally published as Passer-by finds man's body in South Melbourne

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        premium_icon Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        News THE legal profession runs in David Heilpern’s blood, but that doesn’t mean he always agrees with the law.

        Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        premium_icon Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        News “IT’S very aware of world ­issues and willing to be out there on the world stage...

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests