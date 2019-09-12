Passengers panic as plane catches fire

TERRIFIED passengers wrote "goodbye messages" for their friends and family after their plane engine caught fire when it hit a flock of geese.

Swoop flight W0312 was bound for Edmonton in Canada when the birds were sucked into the engine shortly after take off.

According to CTV news, passengers heard a "loud thud" when they hit the plane.

The plane engine then caught fire, with a video capturing the flames shooting from the side of the plane.

A Swoop plane engine caught fire after hitting geese after take-off

In the video, scared passengers can be heard yelling "fire" to the crew to warn them.

Pilots then announced they had to return to Abbotsford Airport due to running on "two engines".

As the plane made an emergency landing, travellers on board wrote messages to their loved ones in case something went wrong.

Passenger Fadhl Abu-Ghanem told CTV News: "I started texting my mum saying, 'Something's wrong with the aeroplane. I love you.'"

Donna-Lee Rayner, who was also on the flight, posted on Facebook that there was smoke in the cabin and the smell of burning.

One passenger said after takeoff, they heard a loud "thud, thud, thud".

She wrote: "Start my goodbye messages in case my phone is recovered after we crash."

Speaking of the ordeal, Ms Rayner said after boarding and taking off, they heard a loud "thud thud thud thud" before smoke entered the cabin and a smell of "burning" filled the air.

"One of the engines sucked up some geese and the smell was them," she wrote. "Currently running on two engines and we are turning around back to Abbotsford".

The plane safely landed with no injuries reported.

Swoop wrote in a statement on social media: "We can confirm Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford due to a bird strike shortly after departure.

"All travellers were offloaded safely and without incident. Thank you to our captain and crew for ensuring the safety of our travellers."

They added that the plane would not be able to return to service due to the damage, with passengers being put on a recovery plane the next day instead.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission