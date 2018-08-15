Passenger baffled by plane food disaster

A MAN has slammed British Airways for the meals he and his family were served on a long haul flight, claiming it was so bad he wouldn't "feed it to a dog".

Adam Ball posted pictures of the meals on Facebook that he was given on a flight from Mauritius to London.

"Here's some pics of the truly awful and inedible food my family were served," the post read.

"In case you're wondering, the first one is a children's meal - burnt chicken nuggets (don't think it's appropriate to feed to a dog let alone children).

Adam blasted the airline food as 'awful'. Picture: Adam Ball/Facebook

"The second one is vegetable lasagne (I had this - almost made me retch). The third one is sausage, egg, potatoes and burnt beans for breakfast.

"I complained regarding our experience - standard auto reply from customer services. Things have sunk to an all time low BA. Never ever again."

Social media users agreed that the food didn't look very appetising, with one user slamming it as "disgusting".

The children were given burnt chicken nuggets. Picture: Adam Ball/Facebook

He said the vegetable lasagne almost made him vomit. Picture: Adam Ball/Facebook

"Holy crap. Oh wait - maybe it is crap," another wrote.

Others claimed that they have had similar experiences with airline food, with one woman claiming she now takes her own food on flights as a result.

"It's unthinkable that you now have to pack your own meal when flying BA," she wrote.

His wife had a sausage and burnt beans for breakfast'. Picture: Adam Ball/Facebook

A spokeswoman for British Airways told the Daily Mail that they pride themselves on the quality of the meals they off passengers.

"Our team of expert chefs from around the world develop new menus every month to ensure our meals are full of flavour at 35,000ft.

"We are sorry that our standards fell below our customer's expectation on this occasion.

"Feedback is always passed on to our catering teams who check the quality of the food we serve on board every week."