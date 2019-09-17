Passenger blasts airline over ‘filthy’ find

A British passenger has slammed a "five-star" airline after finding coffee up the walls as well as food crumbs and debris around his seat.

Paul Lucas was travelling with Hainan Airlines when he discovered the horrifying condition of the plane.

The frequent flyer was travelling from Dublin to Edinburgh with the Chinese airline.

Sharing his horror on his YouTube channel Winging' It!, he shows some of the dirty plane in a video.

A passenger was left horrified by the state of his plane cabin

As he takes his seat, he spots a large black stain on his seat as well as other marks and dirt on it.

The walls also have brown coffee stains on them, with used cutlery, discarded food and bottle lids scattered around his seat.

Even the tray table was not cleaned, showing food and drink spills on it.

Paul claimed the plane hadn't appeared to have been cleaned ‘in weeks’.

Paul claimed: "This aircraft has over two hours in Dublin, but it seems clear that this aircraft had not been properly cleaned in weeks, looking at the level of food waste in the side well."

The airline was voted one of the airlines with the cleanest cabins in the world, coming in sixth place in the Skytrax Awards.

He also spotted dirty cutlery and food down the side

Paul added: "This situation was disgraceful and not something to be tolerated by an airline which markets itself as 'five star'."

While Paul praised the other aspects of the flight, such as the seat design, punctual takeoff and free headphones, he also slammed the free food.

He admitted it was a bonus due to "no airline on the Edinburgh-Dublin route providing free catering" but also warned travellers to avoid it, as it was "dry, bland and flavourless".

YouTube users were just as horrified.

Paul found stains on his seat shortly after boarding.

One remarked: "If they can't be bothered to clean the plane it makes you wonder what else they are skimping on."

Another commented: "I would have turned around (because of the seat stain alone), got off the plane, and demanded a refund."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission