Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

        premium_icon Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

        News "I THINK what happened was enough to remind everyone there have been no protections for surfers in our waters".

        Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        premium_icon Voices combine for song to inspire, unite nation

        Music Song already in the top 10 trending videos on Youtube for Australia

        Historical sites earmarked for inclusion in council’s LEP

        premium_icon Historical sites earmarked for inclusion in council’s LEP

        Council News THE historical panel will consider the proposal this week.

        Rise of wet wipes a problem for pipes

        premium_icon Rise of wet wipes a problem for pipes

        News COUNCIL urges residents to stop flushing items that cause expensive problems.