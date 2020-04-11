Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

JAIL: A day of extreme domestic violence has become at least 15 months jail for a Gympie man sentenced in Gympie District Court.

A DAY of extreme domestic violence in Gympie last year has become at least 15 months in jail for a man who bashed his partner with a spanner and cut her throat with a butter knife.

The man, Aaron Alexander Baker pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court on Wednesday to multiple charges of assaulting his partner, including with choking and in one case while armed with a butter knife.

The violent incidents all occurred in a series on July 14 last year, the court was told.

Although the knife used in one charge was "only a butter knife," the instrument still cut the skin on the woman's throat, the prosecutor told Judge Bernard Porter.

Baker, who had already served 268 days while awaiting sentence was jailed for at least another six months, with parole eligibility on October 8.

The parole will not be automatic and can be revoked if breached at any time from his release to the end of his prison sentence in four years time.

"She tried to leave, you hit her with a motorcycle helmet and smashed her car window and hit her with a spanner," the judge said.

The charges, including assault, assault with bodily harm and assault with bodily harm while armed were all aggravated by the fact that they were domestic violence offences, the court was told.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.