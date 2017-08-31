Part of a plan to save our planet

BYRON Bay High School students Yazoo Wild and Louis Trisley have just returned from Canberra having put in place part of a plan to save the planet for future generations.

The pair had breakfast with the Federal Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Arthur Sinodinos together with industry CEOs as part It's our Future Earth Conference at Questacon, part of the 20th anniversary of National Science Week.

Yazoo and Louis are part of The Young Australians Plan For The Planet a team of around 240 students from 25 schools across Australia.

Each school focused on their eco-zone to make a plan for the future of our planet to build a sustainable future and the boys, representing Northern NSW, focused on creating a clean and affordable power source.

"This is part of a work in progress,” they said.

"Next year other students will see our plan and continue to build on it.

"Being part of this made us realise how important young people's voices are in shaping the future.”