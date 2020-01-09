Parsons puts his best foot forward in superb batting effort

Action from the Far North Coast Sixers game against Penrith in the Lismore Workers under-12 cricket carnival.

FAR North Coast Sixers batsman Joe Parsons was among the top run-scorers in the Lismore Workers under-12 cricket carnival today.

Parsons scored 82 not out in a big batting effort against Hawkesbury at Roder Oval.

He has scored 185 runs this week, retiring on 31 against Penrith on Tuesday and 32 when they played Armidale yesterday.

The Sixers posted a total of 171 today with Tasman Criss the next highest scorer before he was run out on 20.

Hawkesbury cruised in the run chase with opening batsman Josh Bawcombe and Aarush Soni retiring on 50 in the eight-wicket win.

In other games, Far North Coast Thunder captain Kai Dalli scored 55 not out in a 70-run win over the Central Coast at Oakes Oval.

Dalli has scored 138 runs this week while teammate Harry Kershler has taken 10 wickets.

Elsewhere, the FNC Renegades came up against a firing Armidale batting lineup at Blair Oval.

Most of the kids from the development team will be back again next year after experiencing their first representative carnival this week.

It was a big week for Thomas Relph who scored 31 not out against Newcastle and finished with a three-wicket haul against Hawkesbury.

Parramatta will contest the final for a second straight year after a convincing 87-run win over South Eastern at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Blake Noorbergen was the top run-scorer for Parramatta with 47 while Zach Nicholls took three wickets.

They will play Manly after its thrilling one-wicket win over Sydney rivals North Shore at Heaps Oval.

The final will be played at Oakes Oval from 9.30am.