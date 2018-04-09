Menu
Login
Sport

Gutho poised for Parra return

The Eels have missed Gutherson’s spark in attack.
The Eels have missed Gutherson’s spark in attack.

PARRAMATTA are poised to welcome back Clint Gutherson as their season teeters on the brink of disaster.

Gutherson, who hasn't played since suffering a serious knee injury late last year, has been sorely missed so far this season as the Eels crash from one loss to the next.

"He's a real good chance. Obviously we're naming the team tomorrow (Tuesday) but we're thinking we'll be naming him at fullback," Arthur said.

"He's one of our best athletes and most professional at the club.

"So we didn't want to take any chances and we wanted to make sure it was more about Clint, or Gutho, as a person and as a long-term [player] for our club."

The former Manly flyer was one of Parramatta's breakout stars last season, scoring 11 tries in 18 games before his injury six weeks before the semi-finals.

He's expected to replace Will Smith at fullback, while Bevan French and Kane Evans are also tipped to return.

Topics:  brad arthur clint gutherson nrl 2018 parramatta eels rugby league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners