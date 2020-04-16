Parole recommended for Ashfield gang rapist MAK

The Parole Authority has recommended parole for a man who took part in the horrific gang rapes of two schoolgirls in 2002.

One of the nation's most heinous and evil rapists is set to be paroled because authorities are concerned he will walk free without supervision in just over a year.

But it's understood the nameless man, who once terrified his victims, is now a shadow of his former self after other inmates bashed his head in.

A knife and bullets produced in evidence during MAK’s trial.

MAK was 23 when he joined his three brothers and another man in raping two schoolgirls at knifepoint in the men's Ashfield family home almost two decades ago.

Each of the rapists, who were given acronyms to protect the identities of their victims, were friends when they invited the girls, aged 16 and 17, to the home in July 2002.

When one of the girls rejected one brother's advances the group grabbed them, threatened to stab them to death and carried them off to separate bedrooms.

After multiple rapes at the hands of the young men the girls were dumped at Campsie and raced to find police.

MAK was ultimately handed 19 years in prison. The brothers were all handed lengthy sentences but their friend died in 2004.

One sentencing judge lamented the "horrifying ordeals" of the victims saying it caused each of them "great emotional damage".

But there are just 15 months left until 40-year-old MAK walks free from prison, in July 2021.

With time running out, the State Parole Authority on Thursday concluded that MAK should be released under strict parole conditions so he can be monitored.

Among the main reasons they think he should be paroled is that he has undergone extensive counselling and programs, is on medication and he needs to spend time on parole to readjust back into the community.

One of the Ashfield gang rapists was released from Long Bay jail in 2018. Picture: Seven News

The SPA hopes an ankle bracelet, the child protection register, ongoing treatment and prohibitions from contacting his victims or going near them will reduce the risks he poses.

But The Daily Telegraph also understands MAK is now severely disabled after a brutal prison bashing and will be required to live in assisted accommodation.

The SPA did not say his condition weighed on their decision but it's understood the brain injury inflicted on MAK by vengeful fellow prisoners has left him considerably impaired.

The authority will now hold a hearing where the state of NSW, which will give his victims the chance to oppose his release, if they wish to do so.

One of MAK's brothers has already been released while another is still six years away from being considered eligible for parole.

SPA REASONS FOR SUPPORTING MAK'S RELEASE

The offender has participated in relevant programs/counselling to address offending behaviour

The offender is subject to ongoing psychiatric supervision and is stable on medication

The offender has suitable post-release plans in the community

There are appropriate interventions for the offender to participate in upon release and the offender is willing to engage in them

There is a need for the offender to have a period of parole supervision prior to expiry of sentence to minimise the effects of institutionalisation and facilitate contact with appropriate community support services

The Authority considered the risk to community safety is increased if he offender is to be released at the end of the sentence without a period of supervised parole

The offender's risk of reoffending can be addressed through parole supervision

The offender has demonstrated satisfactory prison performance

It is the offender's first period of incarceration

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





