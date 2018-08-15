Parmas serve farmers

PARMY PRIDE: Chef at the Ocean Shores Tavern Gareth Sampson with the meal in question.

PARMY PRIDE: Chef at the Ocean Shores Tavern Gareth Sampson with the meal in question. Leigh Dowling

BESIDES the fact that it's a quintessentially Italian dish, is there anything more Aussie than a chicken parmy ... or parmigiana served with chips at a pub.

So as the drought bites hard across this wide brown land, with the whole of NSW drought declared, Aussies are biting into parmies at their favourite pub happy in the knowledge that up to four bucks from each parmy is going to our farmers who are doing it tough right now.

At the Ocean Shores Tavern or The Tav as it is known and loved by locals, $4 from each parmy is heading out west. So proud of his parmy is chef Gareth Sampson that he posed for a picture with his dish.

Meanwhile, at the the Rails Hotel Byron Bay, they want to do what they can.

A message on their Facebook page reads: "Each Friday we will put a keg of Stone & Wood on at 5pm with 100% of the profits going to helping our neighbours out west. Donate what you feel is right, and what you'd hope for if it was your livelihood on the

line.”

The Northern has already staged a drought fundraiser with Stone & Wood Brewing Pacific Ale Karma Kegs flowing with all proceeds going to: www.buyabale. com.au.

Likewise at the Beach Hotel - $5 from every Chicken parmy sold last weekend was donated to Buy a Bale of Hay.

And down at the Suffolk Park Hotel they are donating $1 from every parmy sold throughout August.

Please Note: This is by no means a comprehensive list of hotels doing Parmys for farmers.

Check your local and eat generously.