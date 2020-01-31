Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Parliament is persisting to open while bushfires rage around it.
Parliament is persisting to open while bushfires rage around it.
Politics

Parliament to resume as bushfires rage on

by Matt Coughlan
31st Jan 2020 2:07 PM

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA FOR FEDERAL PARLIAMENT?

* House and Senate sitting for the first time this year.

* Church service to be held on Tuesday morning to mark start of parliament for the year.

* Tuesday sitting will be taken up by speeches on the bushfires.

* Senate to consider inquiry into former sports minister Bridget McKenzie's handling of community sport grants.

* A new Liberal senator could be sworn in to replace South Australia's Cory Bernardi after a preselection this weekend.

* Legislation will be rushed through to exempt bushfire relief payments and volunteer loss-of-income grants from tax.

* Senate to debate draft laws cracking down on illegal phoenix activity.

* The government will aim to legislate four more recommendations from the banking royal commission.

* Nationals party room to meet on Monday. Liberal, coalition and Labor meetings on Tuesday.

* Energy Minister Angus Taylor faces further questions about doctored documents.

* Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe to face economics committee on Friday.

* Labor senator Alex Gallacher is on leave to deal with lung cancer treatment.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis bushfires federal government federal parliament fires

Just In

    Just In

      Poo bandit caught on camera

      Poo bandit caught on camera
      • 31st Jan 2020 2:22 PM

      Top Stories

        Biggest film of 2019 is coming back in black and white

        premium_icon Biggest film of 2019 is coming back in black and white

        News The South Korean dark comedy will be screening again on the Northern Rivers in February.

        Hazmat crew contained chemical spill in creek

        premium_icon Hazmat crew contained chemical spill in creek

        News NSW Fire & Rescue said they worked to stop the pesticide from spreading.

        ‘MAKES ME SICK’: Outrage over vandalism of Byron lighthouse

        premium_icon ‘MAKES ME SICK’: Outrage over vandalism of Byron lighthouse

        News SUNRISE at the iconic lighthouse wasn’t so picturesque this morning.

        Increase Newstart, rent help, pleads Social Futures CEO

        premium_icon Increase Newstart, rent help, pleads Social Futures CEO

        News People are still living in “chronic” housing stress