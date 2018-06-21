The Aussie baristas earning $73k

The Sydney-based jobs are paying between $61,658 and $67,031 a year plus superannuation and annual leave loading. Picture: iStock

THESE might just be the best paid barista jobs in Australia.

The Parliament of New South Wales is now advertising for two cafe barista positions, which will be based in Parliament House in Sydney's CBD.

And the lucky coffee servers who score the coveted positions will be very well compensated for their efforts - the whopping advertised salaries range between $61,658 and $67,031 per year, depending on experience - plus employer's contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading, which can bring the total package up to $73,000 a year.

According to jobs site indeed.com, the average salary for a barista is $22.79 per hour in Australia, while neuvoo.com estimates the average yearly barista salary to be $51,648.

Meanwhile, research from The Australia Institute shows that Australia's average full-time salary is $82,000, although the median salary is just $55,000 - which means half of us are earing even less.

The two full-time, taxpayer-funded barista jobs also come with some other tempting perks, including six weeks of "recreation leave" per year, plus overtime pay.

According to the job ad, the Department of Parliamentary Services is seeking "two well-groomed, highly motivated and creative baristas" to join the team.

The very well-paid jobs are being advertised online.

"Based in the Parliament's cafes you will provide specialist barista services to Members, staff and guests within Parliament House. You will also provide administrative support to the cafe through daily ordering and cashiering," the ad continues.

"Our ideal candidate will have at least four years' experience as a barista in prestigious cafe and events related environments, work well under pressure, have excellent interpersonal skills and take pride in their art."

The Parliamentary Catering team manages four outlets within the Parliamentary precinct, including the Strangers' Dining Room, the Members' Dining Room, Café Quorum and a Public Café.

It is not clear where the successful baristas will be based, but they will be required to work Monday to Friday, with some evening work needed during sittings of the Parliament or for certain functions.

Candidates need a current Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) Certificate and must have a sound knowledge and understanding of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point system.

Applicants will need to provide a resume.

The ad described Parliament House as ‘one of Sydney’s most prestigious and historic locations’. Picture: Supplied

They will also be asked to describe their experience working in a "high-paced cafe environment" as well as what challenges were common in these roles and how the applicant overcame them.

Jobseekers will also be asked to describe their training in "the art of making espresso coffee and extracting the fullest potential from the beans".

The ad described Parliament House as "one of Sydney's most prestigious and historic locations".

But the cushy jobs do come with one glaring potential downside, depending on your tolerance for politicians: the baristas will serve the state's MPs, along with visitors and staff.

