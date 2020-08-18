Parklea inmate found dead allegedly tried to drown toddler

Parklea Correctional Centre. Picture: Kate Lockley

The inmate who was found dead following an incident at Parklea Correctional Facility on Wednesday can be revealed as a western Sydney man alleged to have attempted to drown a two-year-old girl in a southwest Sydney home.

NewsLocal can reveal 24-year-old Campbelltown man, Alex Clements, was found dead - believed to have taken his own life - in his cell around 3pm on August 12 following an incident where inmates refused to return to lock up.

Clements was arrested and charged with attempt to drown person with intent to murder, four counts of common assault and a further two counts of destroy or damage property on July 13 by Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad detectives following extensive investigations.

Alex Clements, 24, was found dead in his Parklea Correctional Centre cell on August 13. Clements was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to drown a toddler.

The 24-year-old Campbelltown man had spent exactly one month in custody when correctional officers found him dead in his cell.

The operator of the privately-run facility, MTC - Broadspectrum told NewsLocal the death would be subject to a coronial inquest.

NSW Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances around the death, however police and Corrective Services NSW are investigating the incident.

New Parklea Correctional Centre maximum-security prison wing. Picture: CSNSW

Clements was scheduled to return to Campbelltown Local Court on September 1, where police were to allege he "physically abused the woman and child on numerous occasions between January and July this year".

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said, as part of their contractual obligations, private prisons are charged a financial penalty for the "unnatural death of an inmate".

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you, or someone you know, requires support crisis support services can be accessed by contacting Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.