Parklands hosts event workshops

NORTH Byron Parklands, home of Splendour in The Grass and Falls Festival, will host a series of community workshops on Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22 as part of its review process for permanent approval as a cultural event site.

More than 7000 submissions were received by the Department of Planning and Environment in response to Parklands' State Significant Development application, with 98.2per cent of respondents supporting the application for permanent approval.

Parklands management said it was also very important to listen and respond to issues raised by members of the community who do not support their proposal.

The practical sessions will give residents and business owners in the shire's north further opportunity to articulate the inherent values that characterise their unique locality.

The workshop also encourages participants to discuss potential or actual social impacts, both negative and positive, they have experienced or expect to experience from the continued operation of events at Parklands.

"Parklands is sensitive to the way our community is impacted by its events. Social impacts are experienced differently by individuals in a community, and can involve changes to our way of life, sense of community, or access to infrastructure,” workshop facilitator and community advocate Claire Atkins said.

"Feedback from these sessions will form part of Parklands' response to submissions being prepared for the department and enables Parklands and the events to understand the range of impacts experienced in each village and how we manage them.”

Ocean Shores and New Brighton residents from 9-11am on April 21 at Ocean Shores Community Centre.

South Golden Beach and North Ocean Shores residents from noon-2pm on April 21 at South Golden Beach Community Hall.

Brunswick Heads residents from 3-5pm on April 21 at Brunswick Valley Community Centre.

Crabbes Creek, Billinudgel, Yelgun residents from 10am-noon at Crabbes Creek Community Hall

Jones Rd, Wooyung Rd and Hulls Rd residents from 2-4pm on April 22 at North Byron Parklands office 52 Jones Rd, Yelgun.

RSVP is essential at claire@northbyron parklands.com.